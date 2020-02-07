The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has cleared Ugandan coach Paul “Latest” Nkata from recent match fixing scandal at Kenya Premier League side Kakamega Homeboyz Football Club.

FIFA’s stand was confirmed by Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) on Friday, February 7, 2020.

“FIFA dismisses all charges against Ugandan coach Paul Nkata in the matter they investigated on for allegedly getting involved in unlawful influencing of match results in Kenya. The disciplinary proceedings initiated against the coach have also been closed by the world soccer governing body.” FUFA noted.

The development follows FIFA’s decision to ban former Kakamega Homeboyz players among who was a Ugandan George Mandela who was banned for life.

Kakamega Home Boyz owner Cleophas Shimanyula accused Nkata of receiving cash to influence the outcome of top-flight matches that involved clashes against Sony Sugar and Mathare United.

Consequently, Nkata fled Kenya in January 2019 after Kakamega Homeboyz before being appointed by Mbarara City Football Club.

Nkata has previously had coaching spells with Uganda’s Sports Club Villa, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).

Besides Kakamega HomeBoyz, Nkata also handled Bandari, Nakumatt and Tusker Football Clubs in the Kenya Premier League.