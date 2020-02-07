Maroons Football Club goalkeeping coach KenRogers Tezigwa is primed towards ensuring more clean sheets for the Prisons funded entity.

Already with five clean sheets in as many as 21 matches, Tezigwa believes everything is achievable in the next 9 games as the Uganda Premier League reaches its final bend.

“We are working as a unit to ensure that Maroons Football Club gets more clean sheets in the remaining matches and this is achievable. Football is collectively played with the first line of defence in attack. A lot is being worked upon to deliver the results and we wind down the league” Tezigwa notes.

The Maroons FC goalkeeping department has experienced goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo and Emmanuel Akol who are used interchangeably.

The would be third choice goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi is now a disgruntled party after the former Nkumba University, Express and Bright Stars goalkeeper fell out with head coach Douglas Bamweyana.

Maroons still has 9 more games before the climax of the league; Wakiso Giants (away), Maroons (home),Vipers (away), Express (home), Police (away), Kyetume (away), URA (home), SC Villa (away) and will wind down the league with a home contest against Mbarara City on Saturday, 23rd May 2020 at their Luzira Prisons fortress.

Meanwhile, Tezigwa is also a delighted party following the birth of his first child, Kylee Isabel after the wife Sheila Nabukeera successfully gave delivered a daughter at Nsambya on Thursday, 6th February 2020.

Maroons FC Remaining Games:

Tuesday, 18th February 2020: Wakiso Giants Vs Maroons – Kabaka Kyabaggu Sports Stadium, Wakiso

Friday, 21st February 2020: Maroons Vs Busoga United – Luzira Prisons Ground, Luzira

Wednesday, 26th February 2020: Vipers Vs Maroons – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

Thursday, 5th March 2020: Maroons Vs Express – Luzira Prisons Ground, Luzira

Wednesday, 6th May 2020: Police Vs Maroons – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Friday,8th May 2020: Kyetume Vs Maroons – The Mighty Arena, Jinja

Friday, 15th May 2020: Maroons Vs URA – Luzira Prisons Ground, Luzira

Wednesday, 20th May 2020: SC Villa Vs Maroons – Bombo Barracks Stadium, Bombo