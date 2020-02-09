Full Time

Impis 12-16 Hippos

Coach Robert Seguya’s Hippos needed two tries, a penalty and a drop goal to defeat Impis on Saturday at the Makerere Rugby Grounds.

Hippos’ Taufic Bagalana was the star of the show as he notched two tries, Ebona Maxwell and Jackson Opio delivering the extras respectively.

Impis’ Sedyabana Emmanuel also impressed with two tries as well but the sides’ efforts were not enough to complete the comeback.

Hippos posted the first points early on when Ebona kicked through the uprights after Impis were penalized for an infringement.

The game then came to a standstill when an Impis player suffered a concussion after rough contact in the middle.

Immediately after the medical break, Bagalana easily raced through Impis’ back-line – touching down just before half time.

Impis turned up the heat in the second half and Sedyabane was at it once again – crashing over for Robert Sentongo to convert.

Hippos consequently replied with Opio’s drop goal and Bagalana’s unconverted try. Opio sought the opportunity from just outside the home side’s 22′ while side-stepped a host before diving past the white chalk.

Sedyabane again etched his name on the score sheet with a late try but it wasn’t enough to salvage a draw or a win for the university side.