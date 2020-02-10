Budding midfielder Yusuf Ssozi’s chances of featuring for the Uganda Cranes at Chan 2020 have been derailed by long term injury.

The midfielder played a role in the qualification featuring in back to back wins against Burundi that ensured the team qualified for Cameroon 2020.

Unfortunately, he has been down since the start of the second round with his only appearance coming in the 2-1 win at Wakiso Giants where he came off injured.

“We thought it wasn’t going to take long but it appears he got a tear on the meniscus,” confirmed his Club coach Abdallah Mubiru. “He is still out for 6-8 weeks according to the medical team,” he added.

Ssozi has been one of the most impressive central midfielders in the league this season and his contribution to Police earned him a national call up.