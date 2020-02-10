One of the grey areas hampering the steady growth of Uganda’s sports sector concerns the limited infrastructure and facilities which the various sportsmen do use.

Cutting across indoor to out-door amenities, facilities are a menace in the entire country’s sports segment with the existing ones often not well looked after and others simply failing to pass the bare minimum standards.

Mbale Municipal Stadium in the mountainous Eastern Uganda district of Mbale is one of the numerous regional stadia in the country that has the due space to host a wide range of sporting disciplines.

Situated in the heart of Mbale Municipality, lies this main recreational facility, sitting on a vast 4 hectares of land overlooking the gigantic and picturesque Elgon ranges.

The stadium surface has regained the green following a decade with bare and barren surface.

The re-greening process lasted for over a year and basically, with the beautiful green surface restored, what remains is a face-lift to the general stands, internal perimeter fencing, sanitary facilities and dressing rooms.

On Sunday, 9th February 2020, the stadium was re-opened to the general public with curtain raiser matches involving the media, coaches and local clubs (Kataka and Busia Young).

In the opening game, Mbale media team beat Mbale based coaches 3-1 on post match penalties after normal time had ended one goal apiece.

Isaiah Kutosi Destiny scored for media team in normal time and Jovan Magino replied for the coaches.

In the second game, Mbale based FUFA Big League side Kataka overcame Busia Young 2-0.

Vincent Owundo opening the scoring as early as the fourth minute and Swamadu Okur added the second on the quarter hour mark for Godfrey “Toldo” Awach’s coached side.

Now, maintenance for this facility remains a major concern for all the parties at play.

From the local community, district leaders and sportsmen themselves, the facility should jealously be protected.

“We are glad for the return of green at the Mbale Municipal Stadium. We thank the well-wishers who planted the grass and watered throughout the period. We need to look after it very well to avoid misuse” Toldo discloses to Kawowo Sports.

About the Mbale Municipal Stadium:

Mbale Municipal stadium has a rich history of origin owing its existence as far back as the early 50’s in the colonial days.

Since 1980, Mbale Municipal stadium has gone through 10 different managerial administrative regimes from James Magumba (the first manager), Baraza Musamya, Anthony Balinyme, Rajab Kaweesi, John Ganyanya, Herbert Mulekya to the hands of the current manager, who started work 15 years ago.

At its best, the stadium hosted three different CECAFA senior challenge cup championships in 1984, 1992 and lately 2002, several high profile Uganda Cup and league matches.