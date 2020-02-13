15th Uganda International Badminton Tournament:

20th – 23rd February 2020

At Lugogo Indoor Arena, Kampala

The 15th edition of the Uganda International Badminton Tournament was officially launched at the National Council of Sports (NCS) headquarters in Kampala on Thursday, February 13, 2020.

For starters, this tournament will swing off on 20th and wind-down by 23rd February 2020 at the Lugogo Indoor Arena in Kampala.

NCS General Secretary Dr. Patrick Bernard Ogwel, Uganda Badminton Association Chief Executive Officer Simon Mugabi and the association’s treasurer Jamilu Buwembo graced the well-attended launch.

Dr Ogwel reaffirmed Government’s position towards support given to sports development, in particular towards this very tournament that is being used a benchmark to garner points for qualification to the Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan.

Government is committed towards providing an enabling environment for all sports in Uganda. In particular, there is support towards hosting a successful Uganda International Tournament because of its ability to attract international players who add value to the country. As NCS, we have prioritized sports funding as a path way to helping our athletes achieve on the international stages in global events as the Olympics. Dr. Bernard Patrick Ogwel, General Secretary NCS

Mugabi disclosed to the media that the 15th Uganda International Badminton Open has been lured great players who seek qualification to the Olympics since it is being used as a qualification tournament.

We have 35 countries that have duly confirmed to take part in the 15th Uganda International Badminton Open. These are from all the continents in the world; Africa, Asia, Europe, America and Australia. Uganda International being one of the events that are used as a qualifier to garner points for the Olympic Games, the numbers are overwhelming. Simon Mugabi, CEO Uganda Badminton Association

Hosts Uganda has recorded a lion’s share of participants, 99 players with 65 players coming outside Uganda.

Some of Uganda’s registered players include; Brian Kasirye, Israel Nazaira, Gladys Mbabazi, Denis Senono among others with the notable absentee being Aisha Nakiyemba.

The African body, Badminton Confederation Africa (CBA) and the world’s body, Badminton World Federation (BWF) remain crucial partners to the Uganda Badminton Association (UBA) to organize a successful event.

Newly appointed state minister of sports Hon. Hamson Obua will officially open the tournament on Friday, 21st February 2020.

The vision of Uganda Badminton Association is “To make Badminton a widely known and practiced sport in Uganda”.