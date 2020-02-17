The FIA president Jean Todt is convinced the return of Safari Rally Kenya will add more spice to the World Rally series.

Safari Rally regained its World Rally status last year, ending the 19-year wait for the African round.

“We thank the Kenyan government and President Kenyatta and all the people who participated to bring back WRC in Africa.

“Like we mention, Swedish Rally is meant for snow and Safari Rally was a traditional event were everyone was happy to see cars run on long distances. But things change, no one would accept to have similar stages,” he told Kawowo Sports.

“But Kenya will be different with gravel roads, nature, adventure and all other things needed for the interest of the World Rally.”

The event will run as the eighth round of the World Rally series from July 16-19 in Nairobi, Kenya.

“We are now waiting to see all the results of the efforts which we all made for the Safari return.

“In my position, I always try to live beyond personal level. I try to see what is the interest of the championship. And that is how we can up with Safari return,” said Todt.

The 2020 WRC Calendar was globalised with more events outside Europe.

“We wanted to have rallies in every continent. Each region deserves to host a certain FIA event. Africa only had the World Rallycross Championship in South Africa.

“But I would like to have more championships like endurance go to different parts of the world,” he added.

Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa and Australasia continents will make up the 2020 WRC season.