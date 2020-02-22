Saturday, February 22, 2020:

4:30 pm: Jinja Hippos v Impis RFC at Dam Waters Rugby Club, Jinja

The second round of the 2019-20 Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League kicks off this weekend with Impis RFC making the longest trip to Dam Waters Rugby Club across the great Nile River in Jinja.

Having narrowly upstaged their youthful opponents at The Graveyard in the first meeting by 16-12, Jinja Hippos have their sights of completing the season double at home.

In a game where Hippos needed more than just to score tries, it was the points off the boot that made the difference. Ebona Maxwell split the uprights off the tee & Jackson Opio sealed the victory with a drop goal.

Emmanuel Ssedyabane’s brace was not enough to deliver victory for the hosts who now travel with nothing but vengeance on their minds.

To achieve this, Impis will need to be more efficient and aggressive than they were a fortnight ago.

Jinja Hippos boast of arguably the fastest combinations of backs in the league who compensate for what they lack in size with long passes and quick feet. Impis’ line speed in defense has got to be fine-tuned to keep these backs behind the gain line.

Impis also suffered a couple of injury scares in contact against the hard-running Hippos, and it will be important for them to put up more dominant tackles without giving away penalties.

However, Impis are motivated now more than ever, after bagging their first win of the season against Rams at Kyadondo Rugby Grounds in the final match of the first round. The win lifted them off the bottom of the log into 9th place with 6 points, just one above struggling Rhinos.

A win at home this evening will put Jinja Hippos within chasing distance of the top half as they aim for the highest finish since their return to the top division 3 seasons ago.