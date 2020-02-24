The 2020 national motocross championship got off to buzzing start during the weekend season opener.

Prior to the event, a number of riders showed their intention to divert from the federation organised event and join a breakaway group.

However, the round one of the Mountain Dew motocross that took place on Sunday at Victoria race track in Garuga attracted a total of 28 riders who competed over different categories.

“We are definitely happy with the MX season opener. The regulations require only three riders at regulation to make a championship. But we instead received 28riders, more than what we needed.

“As the federation, we shall continue to organise championship events and we welcome anyone who wants to be part,” said Kisitu Mayanja, the newly elected Deputy Vice president in charge of motorcycling.

Miguel Katende and William Blick put up an exciting battle in the MX50 class sharing heats. But it was Katende to take the day topping the class with 57 points.

Mubarak Ssenoga topped the MX65 edging Ahmed Issa Ntege while Shamillah Kateete finished third.

In MX85, Milton Obote Akena swept all heats to top the class. Isabella Blick came second followed by Amina Zawedde Mayanja.

Klyan Wakesa was impressive to watch on day as he swept the MX125 class at ease. Sharifah Kateete and Esther Mwangala finished in second and third respectively.

Alestair Blick ended his sabbatical with a win in the MX1 Class over Joshua Mwangala while Unisan Bakunda who was making a comeback to MX managed third position.

The second round of the MX championship is scheduled 10-13th April, it will also host the first round of the regional championship.