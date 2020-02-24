Uganda Cranes midfielder Micheal Azira credited his goal-scoring show in Los Angeles to “collective effort” by his fellow Chicago Fire teammates as they found a late equalizer to draw with Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.

Azira scored off a loose ball in the 84th minute just after he had come on to replace Fabian Herbers moments earlier.

The goal was his first pre-season goal that leveled matters after Sacha Kljestan had found LA Galaxy’s goal in the 54th minute.

Speaking to Chicago Fire Media after the game, Azira lauded the effort of all his teammates.

“It’s good to come in and score for the team, It’s great,” he said.

“It’s been a collective effort with the entire team and they have worked hard. So, It will be great if we build on that to go to Seattle.”