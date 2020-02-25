Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24 – Tuesday Results):

Proline 2-1 Tooro United

Express 1-2 URA

Busoga 1-0 Wakiso Giants

Proline overcame Tooro United 2-1 in the bottom of the table Uganda Premier League contest at the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo on Tuesday.

Bright Anukani scored a goal apiece in either half to inspire Bake Mbowa’s coached side.

Defender Mike Kawooya’s late penalty, four minutes to the end of the game was the consolation for visiting Tooro United.

The first of Anukani’s goals arrived in the 17th minute following great inter-play with experienced striker Brian Umony before finishing expertly and calmly past goalkeeper Chrispus Kusiima.

The opening half ended 1-0 in favour of Proline going into the mandatory half time break.

Anukani combined with Hamis “Diego” Kiiza with a wall pass contribution for the second strike.

Skipper Kawooya scored a late penalty following a handball call by referee Gilbert Ngyendo after defender Ibrahim Ssendi handled the ball in the forbidden area.

Rogers Mato of Proline was the only cautioned player in the game where Anukani was also named the Pilsner man of the match.

Despite the win, Proline stayed bottom of the 16 table standings with 21 points.

Tooro United remain second from bottom having suffered the 14th loss of the campaign from 24 games with 22 points, same number of points as Police who host KCCA in the Lugogo derby.

Wednesday 26th February 2020:

Police Vs KCCA – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo (4:00pm) – Live on TV

Mbarara City Vs BUL – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara (4:30pm)

Vipers Vs Maroons – St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4:30pm)

Friday 28th February 2020: