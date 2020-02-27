Uganda Premier League (Match Day 24 – Wednesday Result):

Match 189: Mbarara City 1-0 Bul

Mbarara City Football Club overcame visiting BUL 1-0 at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara on Wednesday.

Captain Hilary Mukundane marked a majestic return from a long injury lay off with the day’s lone strike, a venomous free-kick with a quarter an hour of action to play.

This was Mbarara City’s 9th victory of the season, good enough to take them to 7th position, displacing Onduparaka.

Tempers had earlier flared when BUL head coach Arthur “Da Gaffar” Kyesimira was cautioned by referee Ronald Madanda at the close of the first half.

The situation normalized but there were further cautions to two Mbarara City players in the subsequent half; Ibrahim Magandazi and Ivan Eyam.

Mukundane was named the pilsner player of the match.

Victory propelled the Ankole Lions who are coached by Brian Ssenyondo to the 9th victory of the campaign, attaining 33 points, ironically same as BUL who have a better goal difference.

BUL suffered yet another heart breaking moment since the second half of the season where they have only managed one win (against SC Villa) in as many as 9 matches.

Meanwhile, table leaders Vipers humbled Maroons 5-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Mbarara City’s former player Paul Mucureezi was among the scorers. Others on target included Allan Kayiwa, Brian Nkuubi, Milton Karisa and Abraham Ndugwa.

Vipers now has 53 points, four adrift of the second placed KCCA who narrowly won 1-0 over their Lugogo foes Police with Herbert Achai on target for the only goal on the evening.

The league takes a breather on Thursday but will resume in 24 hours’ time when SC Villa hosts Bright Stars at Mandela National Stadium, Lugogo.

At the same time, Alex Musongola Isabirye’s Kyetume will entertain West Nile based Onduparaka at the Mighty Arena, Jinja.

Match Officials: