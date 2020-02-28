Saturday, February 29, 2020:

2.30 pm: Betway Kobs v Makerere Impis at Legends Rugby Grounds

The Kobs versus Impis encounter has been dubbed as the “battle of the seconds” owing to the fact that as the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League table stands going into matchday 12, Kobs and Impis are one place off the top & bottom ends of the standings.

Kobs, in second place, are not where they would want to be, especially now in the mid-season. Despite being 10 points comfortably ahead of closest rivals Black Pirates, Kobs’ primary objective is to close the 5 point gap between them and the summit of the log.

Their 25-08 win against bottom-placed Rhinos in the most recent match does not help their cause since they missed out on bagging the precious bonus point.

Impis, second from the bottom, are currently enjoying the fruits of their tireless labour. After being victorious in probably their biggest match during the Makerere Derby against Rams in the first round, the recently promoted outfit switched places with Rhinos thanks to their bonus point tally.

That’s how important the bonus point has been throughout this season, and will be in this matchday 11 tie.

Kobs need a bonus-point victory to keep leaders Heathens within touching distance, and keep their title hopes alive. Impis will be happy to get a losing bonus point that will come in handy as the guillotine drops at the end of the season to relegate one team to the championship.

Analysis of the two team’s performance so far presents some interesting findings.

In the 4 games played against the bottom three teams, Kobs have scored 166 points and conceded just 31 which goes to show that they can be extremely ruthless against poor opposition. Impis alone conceded 68 points in the first round at The Graveyard.

There is growing concern at Impis concerning their second-half woes. Their organized defense and brilliant set plays in attack seem to disappear after the break and what looked like a match they stood a chance of getting points from agonizingly slips from their hands.

This match, the early kick off at Legends, will be interesting to watch with both teams keeping an eye on the scoreboard hoping that the result brings them closer to their goals this season; winning the league for Kobs and surviving relegation for Impis.