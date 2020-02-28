Saturday, February 29, 2020:

4.30 pm: 9 Barrels Warriors vs Toyota Buffaloes at Legends Rugby Club

The Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League entered the business end in the second round where every point matters and makes the difference between gaining a place on the log and sinking into the relegation battle.

This weekend, Buffaloes make the short familiar walk across the Lugogo shopping malls from Kyadondo Rugby Club to Legends Rugby Grounds to face Warriors in a mid-table clash.

Both teams are neither challenging for the title nor fighting for survival, but another loss for either will have extended their rather sorry run of form to another matchday.

Recent form (Last 5 games):

Warriors: LLLLL

Buffaloes: LLLWW

Ever since they surrendered their unbeaten run to leaders Heathens in matchday 5, Warriors have left the field with their tails tucked firmly between their legs. Quite similarly, Buffaloes, have gone 3 games without tasting victory and seem to be struggling for form.

Buffaloes come into this match with the upper hand having won the first round tie, 13-08, at home in matchday 6, and completing the season double over Warriors is top on their agenda.

The faint light at the end of Warriors’ tunnel is the losing bonus point they earned from that match as this happens to be the last point they collected in the premier league.

With correct decision making and converting their kickable points, Warriors can redeem themselves and put a stop to their poor run of form thus far.