With the long anticipated kick-off for the 2020 Airtel Uganda sponsored Buganda Masaza football tourney months away, the respective 18 counties are all planning for their teams.

From setting up the working committees that involve welfare, technical, administrative to financial confines, poaching for fresh talents among others, the teams are really busy and engaged.

Weeks after the defending champions Bulemeezi reacted swiftly to retain head coach Simon Peter Mugerwa who was on the verge of crossing to Busiro, Steven Bogere returned to Buddu, the rest of the teams are plotting seriously.

Managements of Ssese and Busiro have since agreed on the coaches who will spur head their technical departments.

Ssese has decided to work with Hamid Kibirango and Busiro will go with their former coach Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka.

“I am humbled for having being appointed as head coach at Ssese Ssaza team. Work starts immediately with team building and recruitment” Kibirango attested to Kawowo Sports.

Kiwanuka makes a return to Busiro, replacing Deo Sserwadda who had come in to complete the season following the team’s fall out with former coach, Noah Mugerwa over disciplinary concerns.

“Busiro to me is home. I am back home with a mission to win the first ever Masaza trophy for them. It will be down to teamwork from all parties at hand” Kiwanuka who is also head coach at Bright Stars in the Uganda Premier League noted.

Kawowo Sports has established that other teams as Gomba, Kyaggwe, Kyadondo, Bugerere, Busujju, Mawogola, Kabula and the like are in advanced stages of negotiations with their respective coaches.

The Airtel Masaza football competition, by far, remains one of the most supported football tournaments in Uganda that has over the years set the pace.

Rejuvenated in 2004, this tournament is played by non-Uganda Premier League and FUFA Big League players by all the 18 teams in the Buganda Kingdom counties (Masaza’s).

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda are the main sponsors of this tournament.

