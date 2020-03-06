Saturday, March 7, 2020:

Kobs v Warriors at Legends Rugby Grounds (4:30 p.m)

In the first round of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League, Kobs got a comfortable 45-06 win over Warriors to continue their chase for a second title in the 2019/20 rugby season.

Until last weekend when they came from behind twice to snatch a 22-20 victory from Buffaloes at Legends, it had been a downward spiral for Warriors from 1st place to 7th as they went on a 6-match losing streak.

One thing, however, stood out: The strength Warriors possessed in center Richard Kinyai. Kinyai currently tops the league points scorers’ charts with 99 points off his boot alone since the start of the season. This is more than half of Warriors’ 162 points tally going into this match.

Kinyai will be a cause for concern for Kobs who despite being much stronger than Warriors, do not want to give away easy points against their opponents. Kinyai’s confidence is at an all-time high at the moment that he calls for the kicking tee when Warriors earn a penalty anywhere inside the opponent’s half.

Richard Kinyai's 5 conversions were instrumental in @Warriorsrugbyug's slim 22-20 victory over @BuffaloesRFC, including this effort from 50 yards.#KawowoUpdates pic.twitter.com/WceoedvBvN — Kawowo Sports (@kawowosports) March 2, 2020

Certainly, Kobs will touch down more than Warriors in what is anticipated to be a largely one-sided affair like was in the first round and the bonus point is not a huge task for them, but they know they need to cut the gap between themselves and the leaders not only by total points but also by points difference in the event that the title goes to the wire.