Barely 24 hours after taking over at Maroons Football Club, newly named head coach Charles “Mbuzzi” Ayiekho Lukula has named a strong back-room staff.

“I have come along with trusted generals for the job and these are people that I believe will deliver the goods home” Lukula attested to Kawowo Sports.

Lukula will work with Eric “Kawoowo” Ndifuna as the immediate assistant coach.

Former Uganda Cranes left back Abubakar Tabula is the new club trainer.

Goalkeeping coach Moses “Ugoboss” Oloya is the goalkeeping tactician.

Ayiekho’s coaching pathway emits volume having previously coached Bunamwaya (now Vipers), Police, Nyamityobora, Soana (now Tooro United), the Uganda U-23 national team (assistant coach to Richard Wasswa Bbosa) and lately Busoga United.

Since leaving Busoga United by mutual consent, Ayiekoh has been part-timing as a TV analyst for live Uganda Premier League matches on Sanyuka Television.

At the same time, he is also head coach at Makerere University Business School (MUBS) in the national beach soccer league and University Football Club.

Maroons FC is currently second from bottom with 24 points from 25 matches.

Five games remain prior to the climax of the season as the Prison Warders find themselves in “must-win” situations to survive the axe.

This Friday, Maroons visit Jinja to face Kyetume at the Mighty Arena in the Stanbic Uganda Cup round of 16.

This will be Ayiekho’s first test at hand.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDE Charles Ayeikho Lukula “Mbuzzi”

Maroons Remaining games of the second round:

Wednesday, 6th May 2020: Police Vs Maroons – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Friday, 8th May 2020: Kyetume Vs Maroons – Mighty Arena, Jinja

Friday, 15th May 2020: Maroons Vs URA – Luzira Prisons Stadium

Wednesday, 20th May 2020: SC Villa Vs Maroons – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Saturday, 23rd May 2020: Maroons Vs Mbarara City – Luzira Prisons Stadium