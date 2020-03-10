Egypt Premier League:

Ismaily SC 1-1 El Gounah

Loosely marked, striker Patrick Henry “Salgado” Kaddu acrobatically buried home Ahmed Madbouly’s cross from the left in the 73rd minute for Ismaily’s opening goal against El Gounah in the Egypt Premier League on Monday, 9th March 2020.

Typically, he raced towards the corner flag and perfected the trademark dance in celebration as he was delightedly followed by fellow yellow and blue brigade.

Sadly, Ismaily squandered the lead during the one all stalemate when they fell to John Walter Bwalya’s equalizer with four minutes to play.

Kaddu, a former Kira United, Maroons and KCCA forward was making his full debut since he loan transfer from Moroccoan opposition RS Berkane.

In fact, that strike would have been his second on the night but had a 54th minute strike cancelled for an off-side call.

Another Ugandan, Allan Kyambadde played for El Gounah, featuring for the opening stanza before he was replaced.

A point earned for Ismaily took them to 22, two better of El Gounah.

Kaddu’s side is currently 9th on the table standings as El Gounah is 11th.

Up next for El Gounah is an engagement against El Ittihad Alexandria on 18th March 2020.

For starters, El Ittihad Alexandria is home to Uganda Cranes forward Emmanuel Arnold Okwi.

Meanwhile, Ismaily takes on Joel Madondo’s Raja Casablanca in Morocco during the return leg of the Arab Club Championship this Sunday 15th March 2020.