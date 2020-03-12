AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B):

Match Day 3: 28th March 2020 – Uganda Cranes Vs South Sudan

*At Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Match Day 4: 31st March 2020: South Sudan Vs Uganda Cranes

*Nairobi

The double header between Uganda Cranes and South Sudan in the AFCON 2020 group B is around the corner.

With the Uganda Cranes provisional squad already known, the opposition (South Sudan) has also released their 27 man team list.

Cyprian Besong Ashu, the head coach for Bright Stars, as the South Sudan national team is christened confirmed the 27 names on the provisional list.

A lion’s share of the players ply their trade in the South Sudan premier league (10), others in Australia (10), four in the Sudanese Premier league, one in the Kenya Premier Legaue and two players are from the Uganda Premier League with Busoga United and Mbarara City.

Towering center forward Wol Akeen Nguet of Mbarara City Football Club in Western Uganda is joined by left footed winger Wani Even Adebo Vita who features for Busoga United, from Eastern Uganda.

These two players featured in the 2019 CECAFA U-20 championship for South Sudan which was hosted by Uganda in Gulu and Njeru.

The squad has two goalkeepers in Melbourne City’s Majak Maling Mawith and Malakia’s John Ramadan Mayik Diing.

They are expected to hold a training camp in Nairobi before traveling to Kampala for the first leg.

Uganda Cranes will host the first leg on 28th Match 2020 at the gigantic Mansdela National Stadium, Namboole.

The return leg will happen three days later on 31st March 2020 at the Nyayo national stadium, Nairobi.

The full squad:

Goalkeepers: John Ramadan Mayik Diing (Malakia, South Sudan), Majak Maling Mawith (Melbourne City)

Defenders: Mutwakil Abdelkarim (Malakia, South Sudan), Peter Maker Manyang (Amarat, South Sudan), Rahan Angier (Munuki FC, South Sudan), John Kuol Chol (Kenya), Peter Deng (Eastern Lions, Australia), Mathiang Mathiang (Australia), Ruon Tongyik (Australia)

Midfielders: Jackson Obede Morgan (Australia), Elia Senterlino (Gudele FC, South Sudan), Dominic Angelo (Munuki FC, South Sudan), Emmanuel Thomas (Amarat, South Sudan), Sebit Ajack (Al Fallah Atbara, Sudan), Dominic Abui (Sudan), Koang Thok Kerjok (Al Hilal Kadougli, Sudan)

Forwards: Chok Daniel Chol Dau (Vysocina, Czech Republic), Daniel Warabek Ateng (Bor FC, South Sudan), Jimmy Michael (Atlabara FC, South Sudan), Makweth Wol Akeen Nguet (Mbarara City, Uganda), Jose Kuch Nyuar (Amarat FC, South Sudan), Abraham Majok (Australia), Kenjok Wal Athiu (Melbourne Victory, Australia), Yagoub Mustafa (Australia), Wani Even Adebo Vita (Busoga United, Uganda), Denis Daluri (Eastern Lions, Australia), Yuel Kuach (Western University, Australia)