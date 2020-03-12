Saturday, March 14, 2020:

Jinja Hippos v Kobs (4:30 pm) at Dam Waters Rugby Club, Jinja.

A routine win for the visitors is expected as Kobs raid Jinja Hippos at the Dam Waters Rugby Grounds during Matchday 13 of the Nile Special Stout Rugby Premier League.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Kobs closed the first round with a 55-12 rapping of Jinja Hippos at Legends Rugby Grounds. Jinja Hippos found the whitewash first through Tawfiq Bagalana in the fourth minute but Kobs responded almost immediately and by the time the final whistle was blown, they had run in 9 tries.

It was largely a one-sided affair as Kobs dominated in the set pieces and enjoyed more possession and territory throughout the match.

Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Hippos scrum feed v Kobs 5m away from their own try area.

RECENT FORM

In the last match played at Legends, Jinja Hippos were too strong for Rhinos as they bounced back from a huge 45-08 home defeat against leaders Heathens. Noteworthy, they are only dropping points against higher placed teams.

Kobs were clinical as they won the first match of the inaugural Patrick Othieno Mileke Aredo Memorial Shield, 39-03, at Legends. They have had convincing wins in their last 3 matches apart from against Rhinos when they were denied the bonus point.

SIGNIFICANCE

Not much to fight for between the two sides but the bigger picture – Jinja Hippos’ position as a new player in the mid-table and Kobs’ title hopes.

It goes without saying that the latter have more to lose, and anything less than the maximum points may not be enough to get their hands on the trophy at the end of the season.