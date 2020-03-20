Kampala Region Football Association (KRFA) has been confirmed as the hosts for the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Annual General Assembly.

The development was confirmed by the 22nd FUFA Executive Committee meeting which convened on Friday, 13th March 2020 at the FUFA Complex boardroom of the Executive House.

This will be the 96th FUFA Annual General Assembly, the supreme house (parliament) of the football body in Uganda.

The Executive Committee has confirmed that the FUFA Annual General Assembly for 2020 will be hosted by Kampala Region Football Association. A date and venue will be agreed on by the FUFA Executive. FUFA Website

For starters, FUFA’s Annual Assemblies are hosted on a rotational basis by the 8 FUFA Football Regions.

West Nile Region Football Association hosted the 2019 FUFA Assembly in Adjumani.

Kampala had last hosted the FUFA AGM in 2012 at the Pope Paul Memorial Hotel, Rubaga.

There are 33 member associations that make up the total number of delegates in the august FUFA General Assembly.

For the record, FUFA has been governed by 27 presidents since inception.

FUFA Presidents since Inception:

1924 – 1934 – King Sir Daudi Chwa

1935 – 1944 – W.A. Hunter

1945 -1953 – W.B. Ouseley

1954 – 1956 – Eriasafu Nsobya

1957 – 1962 – W.W. Kulubya

1963 – 1964 – George Magezi

1965 – 1968 – A.A.A Nekyon

1969 – 1971 – Henry Balamaze Lwanga

1972 – 1974 – Kezekia Ssegwanga Musisi

1974 -1976 – Era Mugisa

1977 – 1979 – Capt. Muhammed Sseruwagi

1979 – 1980 – Gerald Sendawula

1981 – Steven Ibale

1982 – Peter Abe

1982 – 1983 – Careb Babihuga

1983 – 1985 – Geresom Kagurusi

1985 – Chris Rwanika

1985 – 1987 – Barnabas Byabazaire

1988 – 1989 – Paul Katamba Lujjo

1989 – 1992 – J.B. Semanobe

1992 – John Ssebaana Kizito (May – December)

1994 – Ben Kurtis Omoding Snr

1994 – 1995 –Moses Ali

1995 – 1998 – Twaha Kakaire

1998 – 2004 – Denis Obua

2005 – 2013 – Lawrence Mulindwa

2013 – to date: Eng.Moses Magogo