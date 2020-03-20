Kampala Region Football Association (KRFA) has been confirmed as the hosts for the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Annual General Assembly.
The development was confirmed by the 22nd FUFA Executive Committee meeting which convened on Friday, 13th March 2020 at the FUFA Complex boardroom of the Executive House.
This will be the 96th FUFA Annual General Assembly, the supreme house (parliament) of the football body in Uganda.
The Executive Committee has confirmed that the FUFA Annual General Assembly for 2020 will be hosted by Kampala Region Football Association. A date and venue will be agreed on by the FUFA Executive.FUFA Website
For starters, FUFA’s Annual Assemblies are hosted on a rotational basis by the 8 FUFA Football Regions.
West Nile Region Football Association hosted the 2019 FUFA Assembly in Adjumani.
Kampala had last hosted the FUFA AGM in 2012 at the Pope Paul Memorial Hotel, Rubaga.
There are 33 member associations that make up the total number of delegates in the august FUFA General Assembly.
For the record, FUFA has been governed by 27 presidents since inception.
FUFA Presidents since Inception:
1924 – 1934 – King Sir Daudi Chwa
1935 – 1944 – W.A. Hunter
1945 -1953 – W.B. Ouseley
1954 – 1956 – Eriasafu Nsobya
1957 – 1962 – W.W. Kulubya
1963 – 1964 – George Magezi
1965 – 1968 – A.A.A Nekyon
1969 – 1971 – Henry Balamaze Lwanga
1972 – 1974 – Kezekia Ssegwanga Musisi
1974 -1976 – Era Mugisa
1977 – 1979 – Capt. Muhammed Sseruwagi
1979 – 1980 – Gerald Sendawula
1981 – Steven Ibale
1982 – Peter Abe
1982 – 1983 – Careb Babihuga
1983 – 1985 – Geresom Kagurusi
1985 – Chris Rwanika
1985 – 1987 – Barnabas Byabazaire
1988 – 1989 – Paul Katamba Lujjo
1989 – 1992 – J.B. Semanobe
1992 – John Ssebaana Kizito (May – December)
1994 – Ben Kurtis Omoding Snr
1994 – 1995 –Moses Ali
1995 – 1998 – Twaha Kakaire
1998 – 2004 – Denis Obua
2005 – 2013 – Lawrence Mulindwa
2013 – to date: Eng.Moses Magogo