FUTSAL Super League (Latest Results):

• Kabowa 5-4 Mengo City

• Kisenyi 6-3 Aidenal Entebbe

• Intercity Busega 4-10 Park

Park Futsal Club remains the only unbeaten side in the Futsal Super League, has scored most goals and leads the table standings with 18 points, a 9 points’ difference from second placed Kabowa.

Park humbled Intercity Busega 10-4 with Shafiq Mulangira netting a lion’s share of goals – four at the Indoor Arena, Lugogo.

Bebe Cool’s son,Thiery Alpha Ssali added a hat trick, Lawrence Mark Muwonge found a brace and Idd Babu got the other.

Sunday Franco (brace) and Twaha Mutyaba as well as an own goal were Intercity Busega’s goals.

Kabowa outwitted Mengo City 5-4 in a nine goal thriller during the early kick off.

Jovan Mawejje (hat trick),Gerald Gavamukulya and Bruno Ssegirinya found the back of the net for Kabowa.

Geofrey Atuheire, Solomon Mukasa Wafula and Lamech Mwebaze (brace) scored for Mengo City.

Aidenal Entebbe’s misery continued with yet another loss, falling 6-3 at the hands of Kisenyi.

Jamac Muqtaar Jamac, Islam Ssemakula (2) and Abdifatah Ahmed Omar netted for Kisenyi.

All the three goals for Aidenal Entebbe’s goals were scored by Sunday Iga.

Aidenal Entebbe has picked just one point.

The Futsal Super League takes a break following the Coronavirus scourge.

Next Fixtures:

• Mengo City Vs Intercity Busega – 6:30 pm

• Aidenal Entebbe Vs Kabowa – 7:45 pm

• Park Vs Kisenyi – 9:00 pm

Table Standings:

• Park – 18 Points

• Kabowa – 9 Points

• Kisenyi – 9 Points

• Intercity Busega – 9 Points

• Mengo City – 7 Points

• Aidenal Entebbe – 1 Point

Top Scorers:

• Franco Sunday (Intercity Busega) – 9 goals

• Shafiq Mulangira (Park) – 9 goals

• Najibu Muwonge (Mengo City) – 8 goals

• Abdifatah Ahmed Omar (Kisenyi) – 8 goals

• Jovan Mawejje (Kabowa) – 8 goals