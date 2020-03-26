Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) President Moses Magogo has added his firm voice to the brave and courageous fight against the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Also a CAF Executive Committee member, Magogo has joined the hundreds of world’s leaders to cement the bold plans to fight the pandemic that has claimed several lives across the world.

In a recorded video published across all the social media outlets, Magogo urges the people to take keen precautions that will avert the drastic spread of the Coronavirus.

The Human race is under attack by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) and I add my voice to the millions of people around the world in the fight about this virus. I call upon everyone to follow the guidelines by His Excellency President Museveni, Ministry of Health (MOH) and World Health Organization (WHO) in order to prevent, to support and where necessary to offer treatment to those who have been infected by the virus. Scientists have said that there is no currently any medicine but it is also true that recoveries have been made. The human body has the capacity to fight this virus if the guidelines are followed. Let us be vigilant and not violent Eng. Moses Magogo, FUFA President and CAF Executive Committee member

“Despite there being no known medicine or vaccine yet, the human body has proven to be able to fight the virus. As of today, 85% of the concluded cases are recoveries Say no to Stigma of the infected cases let us show care and love, together we shall defeat this virus,” Magogo added.

The Coronavirus has stagnated all the sectors of the world’s economy.

On the sporting sphere, virtually all the world’s sporting events including the Tokoyo 2020 Olympics have been put on a hold and postponed to 2021.

In Uganda, all the sporting events in this period are on hold until 30th April 2020, pending the close monitoring of the situation.

Also Read: