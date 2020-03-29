Entebbe Zone Copa Football Qualifiers 2020:

All Results so far:

Group A:

Day 1:

Boston High School, Mpala 4-2 Lake View High School, Kitinda

Lake View High School, Kitinda Entebbe International 0-2 Green Stars High School, Entebbe

Green Stars High School, Entebbe Airforce SS, Entebbe 1-0 Boston High School, Mpala

Boston High School, Mpala Lake View High School, Kitinda 1-1 Green Stars High School, Entebbe

Green Stars High School, Entebbe Airforce SS, Entebbe 1-0 Entebbe International

Day 2:

Boston High School, Mpala 2-0 Entebbe International

Entebbe International Lake View High School, Kitinda 3-1 Airforce SS, Entebbe

Airforce SS, Entebbe Green Stars High School, Entebbe 1-3 Boston High School, Mpala

Group B:

Day 1:

Jovans High School 0-1 Kisubi High School

Kisubi High School Kennedy SS 4-0 Victorian High SS, Entebbe

Victorian High SS, Entebbe May Christian SS 1-3 Jovans High School

Jovans High School Kisubi High School 0-0 Victorian High SS, Entebbe

Victorian High SS, Entebbe May Christian 0-1 Kennedy SS

Day 2:

Jovans High School 4-1 Kennedy SS

Kennedy SS Kisubi High School 4-0 May Christian High School

May Christian High School Victoria High School 1-2 Jovans High School

Jovans High School Keneddy SS 1-1 Kisubi High School

Kisubi High School May Christian High School 0-0 Victorian High School, Entebbe

Group C:

Day 1:

Entebbe Parents SS 0-0 St Andrews Ssanda

St Andrews Ssanda Entebbe Kings SS 1-3 Entebbe SS

Entebbe SS Kisubi Mapeera 1-2 Merryland High School Katabi SS

Merryland High School Katabi SS Kitala SS 2-5 Entebbe Parents S.S

Entebbe Parents S.S Entebbe SS 1-2 St Andrews Ssanda

Day 2:

Merryland High School Katabi 3-0 Entebbe Kings SS

Entebbe Kings SS Kisubi Mapeera 3-0 Kitala SS

Kitala SS Entebbe Parents 2-0 Entebbe SS

Entebbe SS St Andrews Ssanda 2-0 Entebbe Kings

Entebbe Kings Merryland High School Katabi 3-0 Kitala SS

Group D:

Day 1:

Lake View High School, Kitoro 0-2 Entebbe Comprehensive SS

Entebbe Comprehensive SS Joy High School 2-0 Lake View High School, Nkumba

Lake View High School, Nkumba Entebbe Comprehensive SS 0-0 Joy High School

Day 2:

Joy High School 0-0 Merryland High School, Kiggungu

Merryland High School, Kiggungu Lake View SS, Kitoro 0-0 Merryland High School, Kiggungu

Merryland High School, Kiggungu Entebbe Comprehensive SS 0-0 Lake View SS, Nkumba

Lake View SS, Nkumba St Noah SS, Nkumba 0-2 Joy High School

Joy High School Lake View SS, Nkumba 3-0 St Noah SS, Nkumba

St Noah SS, Nkumba Entebbe Comprehensive SS 0-2 Merryland High School, Kiggungu

Merryland High School, Kiggungu Lake View SS, Kitoro 1-0 Joy High School

Joy High School Merryland High School, Kiggungu 1-0 Lake View SS, Nkumba

Lake View SS, Nkumba St Noah SS, Nkumba 0-1 Lake View SS, Kitoro

The 2020 Entebbe Zone Copa Football Qualifiers are expected to resume moments after the Ministry of Health clears the state of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) threat in the country.

For starters, the qualifiers had reached the closing stages of the group phase where a total of 40 matches had been played by the time of the forced stoppage when schools were ordered to halt business following an order from the head of state, General Yoweri Museveni Kaguta.

Twenty three (23) schools from within Entebbe Municipality and Katabi Town Council up to Kisubi High School had registered for the qualifiers whose two finalists will advance to the Wakiso District qualifiers slated at Kawanda SS and Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium (Wakisha Resource center).

A total of 90 goals had been scored in 40 matches by the time of the break.

Two schools; Kisubi High School, Jovans High School were already guaranteed of quarter final slots by virtue of the supremacy and the rest would be determined after the completion of the last group stage matches.

According to the in charge of the technical affairs in this zone, Dirisa Walusimbi, the matches are expected owing to the situation in the country concerning the Coronavirus threat.

“We have played most of the group stage matches before the forced break due to Coronavirus. We expect to resume as soon as the Ministry of Health clears the situation and when students return to the schools” Dirisa Walusimbi stated.

Boston High School, Mpala the Zone’s defending and record champions had already registered a couple of mixed fortunes in the opening stages with two wins and one loss.

Hussein Mulawa’s coached side overcame Lake View Kitinda 4-2, fell to lowly Airforce SS 1-0 but recovered swiftly to condemn Green Stars High School 3-1 at the Katabi Gombolola play grounds.

Kisubi High School out-muscled May Christian 4-0 at the University of Kisubi play ground in one of the games that produced most goals.

Tournament top scorer Abraham Maku netted a hat-trick in this game with Derrick Maviri scoring the other.

Maku, a South Sudanese national had also scored in Kisubi High’s 1-0 win over Jovans High as well as their 1 all stalemate with Kennedy SS.

Another impressive school is Ssisa based St Andrew’s Ssanda, an institution coached by Allan Kabonge Kivewala.

St Andrew’s Ssanda opened with a goal-less affair against Entebbe Parents, overcame Entebbe SS 2-1 and condemned Entebbe Kings 2-0 in the third game.

They are yet to play Kisubi Mapeera and Kitala Secondary School.

Kisubi Mapeera lost 2-1 to Merry Land High School – Katabi but recovered to beat Kitala SS 3-0.

Suleman B. Turye’s Greenstars High School also posted some promising results.

Greenstars High School beat Entebbe International 2-0 with Talik Mubiru’s brace and drew one all with Lake View Kitinda.

In the 1 all draw, Rashid Kyeyune scored the opener for Greenstars in the second half before an unfortunate own goal past goalkeeper Mustapha Mwirusi leveled the game.

During the third match, they lost 3-1 to Boston High School.

The two finalists join the other successful schools from the rest of the zones to compete at the usually competitive Wakiso District qualifiers.

The Wakiso District qualifiers lure schools from Kitende Zone, Aggrey Zone, Nsangi, Masuliita, Entebbe and Gayaza where the top five schools make it to the national copa coca cola championship.

This year’s national copa coca cola grand finals will be played in Arua district but the dates of the competition are most likely to be affected because of the forced break due to Coronavirus.

Groups:

A: Boston High School – Mpala, Lake View Kitinda, Entebbe International, Green Stars, Entebbe Airforce

B: Jovans High School, Kisubi High School, Keneddy SS, Entebbe Victorian High School, May Christian High School

C: Entebbe SS, Entebbe Parents SS, St Andrews Ssanda, Entebbe Kings, Kisubi Mapeera High School, Merry Land High School – Katabi, Kitala SS

D: Lake View High School – Kitoro, Lake View High School – Nkumba, Entebbe Comphrehensive SS, Joy High School, Merry Land High School – Kiggungu, St Noah SS

