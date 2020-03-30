Former Uganda Cranes international Jackson “Mia Mia” Mayanja is one personality known never to mince his words.

The legend is best personified through his straight forward approach of life.

As Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) seeks opinion and ideas about the proposed amendments of the top tier and second division leagues, Mayanja is completely against reducing the number of clubs from 16 to 12.

Mayanja is absolutely against the idea of reducing the number of numbers basing on grounds that FUFA should first front the Uganda Premier League professionalization, seek improved packages to the clubs and ensure that the league attracts more sponsors and partners.

FUFA should first emphasize on the issue of professionalizing the league than thinking of reducing the number of teams. The world’s best leagues are not less than 16. FUFA should not think they the biggest football thinkers in the whole world. Let us be realistic as well. Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja, Uganda Cranes Legend

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Jackson “Mia-Mia” Mayanja (middle)

Improved welfare:

Mayanja asserts that FUFA should work within their means to ensure the well-being of the 16 existing clubs in the Uganda Premier League.

“This is the time that FUFA should use to get improved sponsorships for the clubs to better the package given to clubs.” Mayanja adds.

Club licensing:

Mayanja is however quick to praise FUFA on the club licensing procedure and implementation; adding that this should be followed to the dot.

“FUFA should continue implementing the club licensing procedure for the existing 16 Uganda Premier League clubs to ensure quality and professionalization” Mayanja reasons.

FUFA’s Executive Committee made key proposals like reducing the clubs in the Uganda Premier League from 16 to 12 effective 2021-2022 season to be played over three rounds, reducing the clubs in the FUFA Big League (second division) and introducing a reserve league (U-20 years catergory).

These proposed reforms were made by the FUFA Executive Assembly in their 22nd convention held on 13th March 2020 at the Executive House of the FUFA Complex in Mengo, Kampala.

Also, the First Division, Second Division, the UPL U20 Reserve Leagues are to be under the Professional League Board and Professional League Secretariat replacing the current UPL Board and UPL Secretariat respectively.

In a circular No. 1107 dated 24th March 2020 to all football stakeholders with decisions taken about proposed reforms on FUFA Competitions, FUFA intends to implement starting with the 2020/2021 season as a transition period while the 2021/2022 season will be used.