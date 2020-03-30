Namuwongo Blazers made a lot of transfer noise raiding Power for seasoned players to see them through their first season in the National Basketball League.

The side recruited the likes Fahmy Sebatindira, Syrus Kiviiri, Paul Odong, Derrick Katumba, Michael Kojjo, Daniel Monoja, and Emmanuel Okumu.

All the new players except Kiviiri had an outing during the UCU Invitational Tournament early this month and head coach Stephen Nyeko says the two-day event was an eye-opener.

“We have brought in experienced players to counter our opponents and the UCU tournament showed us where we need to improve,” Nyeko told Kawowo Sports.

While the team looks balanced with a lot of top-flight experience in the group, Nyeko does not look far ahead of the fact that Blazers are league newcomers and insists the priority is survival.

“Having been in this league as a player, I am aware of the challenges. We have brought in all these players but our number one target is to stay in the league.

“Obviously many people want to shy away from surviving relegation saying we have signed many players but this league is hard and the truth is we want to avoid relegation first then we can look at playoffs.”

Nyeko says everybody at the club understands their role and players are on the same page which will make the side competitive.

“We are definitely going to compete and the players are in for it. There are no egos in the group, we looked at discipline when bringing in these players and they are on the same page and happy.”

The start of the season was suspended indefinitely due to COVID-19 threat. The League had been scheduled to start on March 20.