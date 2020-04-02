The concept of the sports museums and halls of fame in Uganda is not so much developed, thought of and therefore never a priority.

Therefore, one will virtually struggle to identify a well-stocked and established sports museum in the country.

There is one known sports museum in Mengo, Kampala and a couple of trophy cabinets by the respective sporting clubs across the country.

The scarcity of sports museums and halls of fame therefore has prompted a sports journalist, David Kalyango working with Record Media group (Television and Radio) to provide land for development of a state of art museum in Uganda.

This land is found in Ssemutto and occupies an area of 4 hectares.

“It was a personal decision to donate the land for the development of a sports museum in Uganda. I saw there was a big vaccum as regards the archiving of our sports department; equipment used, photos of sportsmen and related literature” Kalyango disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Kalyango asserts that besides the educational values and research, the museum will also serve other purposes as provision of employment.

“Besides the plat form for research and other educative purposes, the people who will work in the museum will be employed and this is one way of earning” Kalyango adds.

World over, there are several museums and halls of fame in several countries across the different continents of the globe.

These are in the various sporting disciplines as football, Auto racing, Baseball, Basketball, Boxing, Cycling, Equestrian, Figure Skating, Martial Art, Golf museums, Horse racing, Hunting, Ice hockey, Kite, Handball, Lacrosse, Olympics, Rugby, Sailing, Ski, Softball, Surfing, Volleyball, Water polo among others.‎

In Egypt alone for example, there are over 10 general museums with a couple more sports museums where important historical items are jealously kept.

