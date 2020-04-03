Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club utility player Hudu Mulikyi is positive that the tax collectors will have a good ending to the current 2019-2020 Uganda Premier League season.

A defender-cum-midfielder, Mulikyi is confident that they will climax the season on a high footing.

“First of all, I am grateful about the teamwork character from the rest of my fellow players, the coaching staff and the administrative department for the effort so far. I expect to finish the season on a strong footing. We shall do well and fight for a respectable position” Mulikyi disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

For a large part of this season, Mulikyi has been deployed as a central defender alongside either Benjamin Nyakoojo or Paul Patrick Mbowa.

Other times, he played as a right back and holding midfielder.

For the ability to be deployed in various positions on the field of play, Mulikyi is humbled.

“It is very humbling to play in various positions on the field of play very well. It is always up to the technical team to see how best to deploy me and I serve with confidence” Mulikyi who previously played at Maroons noted.

The tax collectors are currently in fifth place with 40 points, 14 away from the log leaders, Vipers.

Second placed KCCA has 50 points, SC Villa (46) and Busoga United (42) follow suit in that order.

URA still has five matches to play, like the rest of the other 15 Uganda Premier League clubs.

Two of URA’s remaining matches shall be at their Arena of Visions fortress inside Ndejje University, Bombo; against Wakiso Giants and Onduparaka on 10th May and 23rd May 2020 respectively.

The three URA away games will be against Proline, Maroons and Mbarara City.

URA has won the Uganda Premier League four times in 2006, 2006–07, 2008–09 and 2010–11.

For the Uganda Cup, URA has won this knock out championship three times (2005, 2011–12 and 2013–14).

URA’s remaining matches:

Tuesday, 5th May 2020: Proline Vs URA – StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo

Sunday, 10th May 2020: URA Vs Wakiso Giants – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University – Bombo

Friday, 15th May 2020: Maroons Vs URA – Prisons Stadium, Luzira

Wednesday, 20th May 2020: Mbarara City Vs URA – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara