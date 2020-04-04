Moses Waiswa has revealed his idols both on the local and international scene.

The SuperSport United midfielder, in an interview on NTV daily Sports show dubbed Omumuli mentioned KCCA’s Ibrahim Sadam Juma and David Obua as players he idolised.

On the international scene, he went for the Spanish duo of Cesc Fabregas and Andres Iniesta as well as Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil.

“Locally, my inspirations are Sadam Juma and David Obua while internationally it’s Fabregas, Ozil and Iniesta,” he said.

“Growing up at KKL, I watched Sadam a lot and I love his game intelligence. For Obua, I liked his game, mental strength, attitude and character. He is one of a kind.

Asked whether he is close to his idol, Obua who made a name at Kaizer Chiefs, the former Vipers midfielder said they are not but couldn’t hide his excitement the day the ‘King’ made a tweet about him.

“Receiving praises from him was exciting and it gave me inspiration to even work hard.

Then, Obua described Waiswa as a technically gifted player before calling him an artist, The Orchestra!.

Waiswa Moses makes his debut for Supersport . What a technically gifted player he is ! @SuperSportFC @ChippaUnitedFC @KaizerChiefs @SuperSportTV — David Obua (@ObuaDavid) January 24, 2020

Waiswa, league winner with Vipers was also asked what he makes of the proposal to cut the UPL from 16 to 12 teams.

“I think the move could improve competitions but then, we have so many talented players that could be denied an opportunity to play in the premier league which isn’t good.”

He becomes the second player to have a public view on the proposal and could probably be the last after Johnathan McKinstry advised players to stay away from the topic.