Former Masaka Local Council FC star Tonny Mawejje has selected his best XI of players he played alongside.

The Uganda Cranes midfielder was a force in the Masaka LC side that featured in the premier league in the early 2000s before he crossed to KCCA.

In that period, the club attracted some of the best players in the division and not many teams survived at the famous Masaka Recreation Ground.

So who makes the cut in Mawejje’s XI and the bench? Here is the team.

As expected, Faisal Kanene takes the number one spot ahead of the experienced Ibrahim Kongo.

In defence, there are fewer surprises as former skipper Sam Mubiru who later played for KCCA partners Charles Kawuma while Musa Kafeero and Steven Kaborela alias Cowadisa occupy the fullback slots.

There is no place for former Uganda Cranes captain George Ssimwogerere who ended his career at the club.

In midfield, Mawejje picks himself to partner Dickson Kasule – also former SC Villa and Military Police FC.

Badru Senkayi on the right and the skilled Malidad Bukenya on the left complete the four-man midfield.

Ayub Balyejusa, Muhammad Byansi and Ronald Ssesanga are only good for the bench but there is no place for Yasin Mayanja alias Mbereju.

Upfront, Dr. Sam Nadduli and Ismail Kigozi make the cut ahead of Hussein Mbalangu who doesn’t even make the bench. Jimmy Ssewankambo, Zamayoni Kwikwi and Edirisa Mutebi make the bench.

Tonny Mawejje Masaka LC XI

Goalkeeper: Faisal Kanene

Defence: Steven Kaborela ‘Cowadisa’, Musa Kafeero, Charles Kawuma and Sam Mubiru

Midfield: Tonny Mawejje, Dickson Kasule, Badru Senkayi and Malidad Bukenya

Forward: Sam Nadduli and Ismail Kigozi

Subs: Ibrahim Kongo, Ayub Balyejusa, Muhammad Byansi, Jimmy Ssewankambo, Edirisa Mutebi, Ronald Ssesanga and Zamayoni Kwikwi