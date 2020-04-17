Humble beginnings are attested to very many sports clubs, like athletes.

Starting from mere scratch, these eventually turn up to a full professional setting with competitive atoms and self-sustenance.

It could be an initial idea of one person or more than two people that eventually grows with great ideas to establish pillars for a sounding club.

Back in 2007, Bugiri De School was a team of U-12 girls and boys which participated majorly in village competitions such as the Easter, Independence, Christmas and the New Year tourneys.

The main brain the idea was Johnson Ntalo and a couple of other friends with Bugiri district.

Five years later, the club registered in the Bugiri district fifth division league.

In 2013, they were promoted to the fourth division where they played for two seasons.

Currently, Bugiri De School is playing in the Eastern regional league where they made the grade in the year 2015.

The team skipper back in the day Hamisi Gabite, now at Uganda Premier League club Bright Stars FC scored the winner, coming in the final quarter of the game against Namutumba.

The club Public Relations Officer (PRO) Omulongo Hassan Wasswa tags the club as a historical one with the prime focus to making the third division tier, FUFA Big League.

“Bugiri De school is a historical club in the regional level football. The club has played two play-offs for two consecutive seasons in the 2018 and 2019 years. We are now fighting to be their again with the main mission of joining the FUFA Big league” Omulongo Hassan Wasswa.

Bugiri De School officially hosts their home games at the Medical Play ground in Bugiri.

The club chairperson, Jacob Odur is one passionate soul about development of the beautiful game.

Odur, of the famous Odur Foundation is virtually the main club’s sponsor and has boosted them thus far.

The club has great ambassadors in Gabite (Bright Stars) and Jimmy Penza (Proline), two of whom play in the top tier Uganda Premier League.

Penza has two other brothers in the same team in Henry Tenwa Penza and Daniel Balyeku.

In 12 matches played thus far, Bugiri De School has so far recorded six victories, four draws and two losses.

The biggest victory was that home 5-0 drubbing of Bugoto in the opening game.

Their only two losses have come against Gaddafi and Budondo 2-1 and 2-0 respectively.

Isa Emmanuel “Ganyanda” Muyoga currently leads the scorers’ sheet with 13 goals.

Mikel “Assist specialist” Abbasa has 24 contributions and just two goals.

With the entire team disbanded as the players are in self-isolation because of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic, the Bugiri De School is on recess and will resume business when the health situation normalizes.

The current team squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Kalungi, Bakari Kasimba, Saleh Maganda

Others: Mikel Abbasa,Norris Salekwa Bwire, Isa Mugoya, Iman “Dante” Mugoya, Emmanuel Odelo (Captain), Isa Mugoya, Emmanuel Ganyanda, Daniel Balyeku, Penza Tenwa, Hashim Kakaire, Ronald Biso, Hassan Kibirige, Afan Kibongo, James Otule, Charles Batesa, Fahad Nsuki, Twabi Mwase, Noah Basajja, Thomas Ikwara, Asuman Kagere

Team Staff:

Chairman: Jacob Odur

Jacob Odur CEO: Johnson Ntalo

Johnson Ntalo Public Relations Officer : Omulongo Hassan Wasswa

: Omulongo Hassan Wasswa Operations Manager : Mugisha Tofa

: Mugisha Tofa Head Coach : Ikoba Afan

: Ikoba Afan Assistant : David Silama

: David Silama Team Doctor: Abraham Musoga

Club Results so far: