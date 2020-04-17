She Cranes and Loughborough Lightning netballer Mary Nuba has urged fellow players to keep up with their training routines as they go through the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Nuba – who is currently based in the UK – says since competitions have been called off worldwide, ignoring training routines may cost athletes.

On her part, she has made sure she continues with her working out through coach Sara Bayman’s video group instructions.

She has been doing this since the English Vitality Netball League was suspended early March.

“I call upon netballers in Uganda to guard their lives against Covid 19 but they should also endeavor to maintain fitness through home fitness drills. I regularly receive instructions on fitness through video chats from my coach,” Nuba told Daily Monitor.

She added; “Nobody knows when the respective governments will clear everything but we ought to continue training and keep fit. Being off training for a long time can cause fatigue.”

Nuba joins several athletes including USA based footballers Henry Kalungi and Mike Azira who have also offered advice on how fellow sportspeople can navigate this COVID-19 situation.