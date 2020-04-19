Confederation of African Football (CAF) has suspended the finals of the 2019/20 CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Champions League.

The two finals had been scheduled to take place 24th and 29th May 2020 respectively but they will now be moved to new dates – yet to be confirmed.

CAF had earlier announced postponement of the semi-finals of the CAF Interclubs competitions due to evolving nature of COVID-19.

The new dates for the semis are yet to be communicated.

In statement released by CAF, the “new schedule will be communicated in due time after consultation with the various stakeholders.”

CAF’s full statement;

Following the decision to postpone of the semi-finals of the CAF Interclubs competitions due to evolving nature of COVID-19, CAF today announces that the finals of the Total CAF Confederation Cup and Total CAF Champions League 2019/20 has been put on hold until further notice. The inaugural one-match final for the two competitions was originally scheduled as follows; *Total CAF Confederation Cup – 24 May 2020 – Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Stadium – Rabat, Morocco *Total CAF Champions League – 29 May 2020 – Japoma Stadium – Douala, Cameroon The new schedule will be communicated in due time after consultation with the various stakeholders. CAF is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities including the Wealth Health Organization (WHO) on the impact of the virus on the continent, and will announce developments to our competitions at the appropriate time. CAF’s statement

The CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup are currently at the semi final level. The first and second legs are yet to be played.

The first battle for the final spot in the Champions League is between Moroccan side Raja Casablanca and Egypt’s Zamalek. The former overcame TP Mazembe 2-1 on aggregate at the quarter final stage while Zamalek defeated Esperance Tunis 3-2 on a aggregate.

The second battle for the final spot is between Sebastien Desabre’s Wydad from Morocco and Egypt’s Al Ahly. Wydad edged Etoile Sahel 2-1 on aggregate while Al Ahly went past Denis Onyango’s Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 on aggregate.

Courtesy Photo Mamelodi Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane

In the Confederations Cup, Egypt’s Pyramids face Guinea’s Horoya for in the first semi final. Pyramids progressed past Zanaco 3-1 on aggregate. Horoya beat Enyimba 3-1 on aggregate.

The second semi final will see Morocco’s RS Berkane lock horns with Hassania Agadir. Berkane went past El Masry 3-2 on aggregate while Hassania Agadir Al Nasr to reach the semis 7-0 on aggregate.