Uganda Cranes defender Bevis Mugabi has described his experience during the current lockdown in the UK – aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

The Motherwell star is working to keep himself fit as uncertainty continues to stare at the current incomplete football season.

England’s Premier League, EFL, FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship were all postponed until at least 3 April.

A lockdown was announced by PM Boris Johnson on March 23rd and the country has since been locked up.

Mugabi spoke to Daily Record then, explaining how he had to remain grounded at home while ensuring the right routine.

“It’s a shock to everyone, not just footballers,” he spoke of the lockdown. “Everybody who is working and their families, it’s just a lockdown and nobody expected it to happen, so it’s a new experience for everyone and nobody is really prepared for it, but within the football side of things it’s frustrating.

“You’re back home, training by yourself, trying to keep yourself as fit as possible with the resources that you have, but the gym is now shut, the leisure centre is shut, so you just run by yourself in the park and just stay as sharp as possible.

“I’ve been doing my circuit training, thing to recover, reading a few books, trying to keep myself mentally active, and just doing whatever it takes. There is always a positive in a negative situation, so I just have to look at the bright side.”

“The club have been really good, giving us programmes to follow, and that’s what we’re doing currently, so all the boys can go back in good condition.”

Mugabi signed a contract extension with Motherwell late November last year. He has also featured for English sides Yeovil Town and Southampton.