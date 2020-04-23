The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has precipitated into a lock-down for many countries in the world.

This lock-down has virtually stagnated all the activities across the divide including sports events, to be exact – football.

As the footballers and associated staff are home, they are not earning any money.

In Uganda, the FA body, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) offered food to three categories of players in the top tier, FUFA Big League and women Elite League.

The players in the regional leagues (third division), fourth and fifth divisions were left out of the box.

Eastern Region based club, Bugiri De School has reacted swiftly to help their own players and staff.

Bugiri De School management will distribute relief items to players as well as the members of the staff (technical and other officials).

The relief items included; posho (4 Kg), beans (2 Kg), Sugar (1 Kg), Soap (1 Bar) and ½ litre of cooking oil.

“We shall have to visit Bugiri through the right channels purposely to support our players and staff only. I request the CEO to pass through the task force and get permission allowing us to distribute relief items mainly food to our players and staff” noted Jacob Odur, the chairman of Bugiri Da School Football Club as he was hosted on Jinja based radio 88.6 Kiira FM.

For starters, Bugiri De School is based in Bugiri district playing in the Eastern regional League in the Nile group.

Currently, they sit in the third position with 25 points in Nile group of the Eastern regional League.

The current team squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Kalungi, Bakari Kasimba, Saleh Maganda

Others: Mikel Abbasa,Norris Salekwa Bwire, Isa Mugoya, Iman “Dante” Mugoya, Emmanuel Odelo (Captain), Isa Mugoya, Emmanuel Ganyanda, Daniel Balyeku, Penza Tenwa, Hashim Kakaire, Ronald Biso, Hassan Kibirige, Afan Kibongo, James Otule, Charles Batesa, Fahad Nsuki, Twabi Mwase, Noah Basajja, Thomas Ikwara, Asuman Kagere

Team Staff:

Chairman: Jacob Odur

Jacob Odur CEO: Johnson Ntalo

Johnson Ntalo Public Relations Officer : Omulongo Hassan Wasswa

: Omulongo Hassan Wasswa Operations Manager : Mugisha Tofa

: Mugisha Tofa Head Coach : Ikoba Afan

: Ikoba Afan Assistant : David Silama

: David Silama Team Doctor: Abraham Musoga

Club Results so far:

Bugiri De School 5-0 Bugoto

Bugoto Bugiri De School 1-2 Gaddafi

Gaddafi Busei 3-3 Bugiri De School

Bugiri De School Bugiri De School 0-0 Jinja Municipal Council (JMC)

Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Budondo 2-0 Bugiri De School

Bugiri De School Kakira 1-2 Bugiri De School

Bugiri De School Walukuba 1-2 Bugiri De School

Bugiri De School Mpummude 0-0 Bugiri De School

Bugiri De School Bugiri De School 3-0 Iganga Young

Iganga Young Gaddafi 1-1 Bugiri De School

Bugiri De School Bugiri De School 2-1 Mpummde

Mpummde Bugiri De School 1-0 Busei

ALSO READ: The Evolution of Bugiri De School Football Club