The COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has precipitated into a lock-down for many countries in the world.
This lock-down has virtually stagnated all the activities across the divide including sports events, to be exact – football.
As the footballers and associated staff are home, they are not earning any money.
In Uganda, the FA body, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) offered food to three categories of players in the top tier, FUFA Big League and women Elite League.
The players in the regional leagues (third division), fourth and fifth divisions were left out of the box.
Eastern Region based club, Bugiri De School has reacted swiftly to help their own players and staff.
Bugiri De School management will distribute relief items to players as well as the members of the staff (technical and other officials).
The relief items included; posho (4 Kg), beans (2 Kg), Sugar (1 Kg), Soap (1 Bar) and ½ litre of cooking oil.
“We shall have to visit Bugiri through the right channels purposely to support our players and staff only. I request the CEO to pass through the task force and get permission allowing us to distribute relief items mainly food to our players and staff” noted Jacob Odur, the chairman of Bugiri Da School Football Club as he was hosted on Jinja based radio 88.6 Kiira FM.
For starters, Bugiri De School is based in Bugiri district playing in the Eastern regional League in the Nile group.
Currently, they sit in the third position with 25 points in Nile group of the Eastern regional League.
The current team squad:
Goalkeepers: Brian Kalungi, Bakari Kasimba, Saleh Maganda
Others: Mikel Abbasa,Norris Salekwa Bwire, Isa Mugoya, Iman “Dante” Mugoya, Emmanuel Odelo (Captain), Isa Mugoya, Emmanuel Ganyanda, Daniel Balyeku, Penza Tenwa, Hashim Kakaire, Ronald Biso, Hassan Kibirige, Afan Kibongo, James Otule, Charles Batesa, Fahad Nsuki, Twabi Mwase, Noah Basajja, Thomas Ikwara, Asuman Kagere
Team Staff:
- Chairman: Jacob Odur
- CEO: Johnson Ntalo
- Public Relations Officer: Omulongo Hassan Wasswa
- Operations Manager: Mugisha Tofa
- Head Coach: Ikoba Afan
- Assistant: David Silama
- Team Doctor: Abraham Musoga
Club Results so far:
- Bugiri De School 5-0 Bugoto
- Bugiri De School 1-2 Gaddafi
- Busei 3-3 Bugiri De School
- Bugiri De School 0-0 Jinja Municipal Council (JMC)
- Budondo 2-0 Bugiri De School
- Kakira 1-2 Bugiri De School
- Walukuba 1-2 Bugiri De School
- Mpummude 0-0 Bugiri De School
- Bugiri De School 3-0 Iganga Young
- Gaddafi 1-1 Bugiri De School
- Bugiri De School 2-1 Mpummde
- Bugiri De School 1-0 Busei
