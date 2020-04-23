For a long time, the Kasana play ground in Luwero district remained barren and dusty.

Today, the surface is now all green following the shrewd efforts of the Luwero District Council and the collective duty of the populous.

The Luwero LC V Chairman Omulangira Ronald Ndawula has been a key pillar in the renovation drive of this sports facility.

This followed a grueling grading, leveling and grass planting exercise that started at the start of this year.

After months of constant watering and weeding the grass, the surface has now drastically improved from the dusty barren ground to an all green surface.

According to Paul Kiganda, an official on the Bulemezi ssaza team, the ground looks better since the grass has grown and after this period of the lock-down (because of the Coronavirus), the remaining elements will be completed.

“It is so far so good. The grass was planted and it has been watered well, weeded and looked after very well. Now, we shall consider the internal perimeter fencing, some structures and the sanitary facilities in these remaining days” Kiganda disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Kasana play ground is the home of Buganda regional entity Luwero United Football Club, Bulemezi Ssaza and it is ear marked to host the official opening match of the 2020 Masaza Cup.

The issue of having up to standard facilities has been fronted by the local football governing body, Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) under the club licensing procedure.

FUFA urges all football clubs in the country especially those in the Uganda Premier League and the FUFA Big League to have all green surfaces of their play grounds with internal perimeter fencing (for security of the players, team and match officials), dressing rooms as well as sanitary facilities.