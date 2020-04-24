Juma Sekiziyivu is a former fast paced center forward, now a CAF “C” licensed coach whose ambitions among other were to play professional football like most successful players.

Sadly, Sekiziyivu did not live to witness the dream come to pass.

A nagging knee injury cut short Sekiziyivu’s long term dream as he was in the final stages of signing a professional contract with Express Football Club way back in 2006.

I was an active footballer and always yearned for the best. I played well throughout my secondary school life and a few clubs. Sadly, as I was about to sign for Express FC, I suffered a serious knee injury that cut short my career. I therefore resorted to serving the game as a coach Juma Sekiziyivu, former footballer turned coach

WASSWA JAMES 0754141456 500px.com/clerksonmars. Juma Sekiziyivu (second from right) during the Nyamityobora days in the Uganda Premier League

The first born in the family of six, Sekiziyivu was born to Hajji Muhammad Zavuga and Aidah Prossy Zavuga on 11th January 1980 in Nakawa division Kampala district.

The former fast paced forward started at East Kololo Primary School before joining Kololo Secondary School for Ordinary “O” level.

For Advanced “A” level, he was admitted to Keneddy SS before completing a certificate in Business Administration at Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

For all these learning institutions, he was on a bursary scheme because of his rich football talent.

Sekiziyivu played for eight complete seasons at Naguru Avis Football Club before he was scouted by Uganda Premier League giants Express FC.

A few weeks toward signing a contract at Express, he suffered a serious knee injury in 2006 that kept him out of business to-date.

“It was all glossy but I got a knee injury in 2006. Oneday, I was playing for Naguru Avis in the Kampala Champions League. I was playing against Wandegeya at the Makerere University playground below Nsibirwa Hall. I rested for 8 months without playing a ball. That time, I was completing the season at Naguru Avis. I used to train at Express in the morning every morning and was only waiting to sign.” Ssekiziyivu recounts bitterly.

Inspired by Nimrod Kintu:

Sekiziyivu was lured into coaching by legendary football tactician Nimrod Kintu, now head coach at new upcoming football hub, Gombe High School, Kawaala.

“After the sudden injury to Sekiziyivu, I could not see this wonder gift die out completely and that is why I strongly advised him to try out coaching and serve the different game in a different capacity.” Kintu disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

WASSWA JAMES 0754141456 500px.com/clerksonmars. Sekiziyivuu (left) during a limbering session with Saddam Masereka at Nyamityobora

Coaching career:

On a new life path, Sekiziyivu embarked on a new journey of life – coachinh in 2007.

He kick-started his coaching career at the Uganda Youth Soccer Academy (UYSA) in in the year 2007 where he spent close to 6 years.

From UYSA, he was poached by Sentah College in Mbarara, a power house in the Western region by then when they won every trophy from the regionals to the district, qualifying for the treasured Copa Coca Cola national finals in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

WASSWA JAMES 0754141456 500px.com/clerksonmars. Juma Ssekiziyivu (right holding water bottle) on the Nyamityobora bench during their away match against Police. Nyamityobora won 4-1

The year 2016 witnessed him climb the ladder to the second tier FUFA Big League at Nyamityobora Football Club, ironically after overcoming his former paymasters, Sentah in a closely contested finale.

At Nyamityobora, he was the assistant coach to a number of coaches as Charles Ayiekho Lukula, Alex Isabirye, James Odoch and Asaph Mwebaze.

“The biggest achievement was qualifying to the StarTimes Uganda Premier League in 2017. The same year, I also acquired my CAF C license certificate that I wish to elevate to CAF B and the subsequent higher levels” he adds.

WASSWA JAMES 0754141456 500px.com/clerksonmars. Sekiziyivu (left) serves the ball during a warm up session at Nyamityobora

Sekiziyivu strongly sings praise of Spanish Josep “Pep” Guardiola Sala as he best coach, and he earned that named after preaching and teaching Pep’s possessive style of play at Sentah College.

In Uganda, he yearns to work with former Uganda Cranes striker Alex lsabirye with whom they built a strong bond and mutual understanding.

“When you organize a training session with Isabirye (Alex), you never wish the day to end. His sessions are lively and interesting with a lot achieved” Sekiziyivu reflects on his relationship with the former SC Villa and Express striker.

To date, he is seeking for a new club to work with but will in the meantime serve Bugerere Ssaza team in the 2020 Buganda Masaza football tournament.