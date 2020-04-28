The Cricket Cranes were supposed to have a busy international calendar this year but all those plans are now in balance given the Covid-19 pandemic.

The squad had just returned from the India – Qatar Tour and had already regrouped in preparation for the Africa T20 championship in Nairobi but had to abandon those plans with the tournament called off before lockdown measures came into place as well.

Due to the pandemic, the Africa T20 World Cup Qualifiers due in South Africa were also postponed meaning that the Cricket Cranes missed two international engagements.

Cricket Cranes captain Brian Masaba believes all is not lost and the boys are still motivated to play as soon as the lockdown is over.

“It’s a tough situation being stuck indoors. But it’s much tougher for some out there, so the best we can do right now is stay home and stay safe. We are doing our best to stay in fighting shape, lots of fitness exercises and strength conditioning so that when the lockdown ends, we will be good to go. The boys are trying to keep a positive frame of mind even as we wait for better days.”

The 2020 Cricket League was due to start before the lockdown, and once the lockdown is lifted the players will need some action to prepare for the Challenge League due in August at home.

Whether the side will be well-conditioned by August, Masaba played it safe.

“I think it’s a question of safety first. Depends on how quickly the lockdown will be lifted, not just here, but also in the other countries that are participating.”

The Challenge League tournament has some of the most affected countries such as Italy and Hong Kong as participants. The others are neighbours Kenya, Jersey and Bermuda.