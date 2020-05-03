In the wake of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic that has upended the entire world and virtually affected every sector of the economy, Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy was not spared.

Children from many of the vulnerable families with Entebbe Division A and B as well as its outskirts have been affected severely.

With a nation-wide lockdown in Uganda since 20th March 2020, many people have been tugged back at their respective homes.

At least 40 families for the Entebbe Navigators players are affected by this lockdown.

It is therefore upon this background that the Academy has set up a special online fund initiative to help raise resources for the affected families.

This fundraiser is code-named ‘Entebbe Navigators Uganda Covid-19 food support’.

Duncan Kasibante, the Director of Entebbe Navigators Academy is coordinating this fund.

Some of the young players at Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy

“We are raising money to help the vulnerabe families of our Entebbe Navigators players during the COVID-19 Lockdown in Uganda.The funds are specifically to supply food to more that 40 families that cannot afford/run out of food in this lockdown which started on March 20 in Uganda. The support is urgently needed. Entebbe Navigators is a non-profit football/soccer academy in Uganda whose players are mostly orphans and others come from poor families. The families always count on the players being fed in school but with the closure of schools and the total lockdown of the country, these families have fond it hard to put food on the table. Your donation will provide food to these families and will ease the burden during this crisis. We are very grateful for your support” He appeals.

So far, $ 625 has been raised of the $ 1000 goal with donors as Ximena Vanegas, Harriet Zaffoni, Tim Powers, Luis Bettencourt, Donna Osley, Brianna Borges, Julius Werner and Lyn Breanna contributing.

Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy was founded in December 2015 as an affiliate of New England Navigators Soccer Academy in Boston Massachusetts in the United States of America (USA).

The academy is currently situated at Entebbe Comprehensive Secondary School and runs children from 4 to 18 years.

Previously, this academy’s home was at the historical Entebbe Works play ground before the new site.

Entebbe Navigators Academy Team Credit: KAWOWO SPORTS

Entebbe Navigators Soccer Academy Administrative Structure:

Director : Duncan Kasibante.

: Duncan Kasibante. Manager, Technical Affairs: Dominic Mutyaba

Dominic Mutyaba General Coordinator & Head of Coaching Department: Yasa Lukuba

Yasa Lukuba Coaches: Abdul Hussein, Mahad Nyombi, Henry Mawerere (in charge of goalkeepers), Ikest Nicodemus Mande, Arafat Ssebunya.

Abdul Hussein, Mahad Nyombi, Henry Mawerere (in charge of goalkeepers), Ikest Nicodemus Mande, Arafat Ssebunya. General Secretary: David Sebunya

David Sebunya Chief Executive Officer (CEO): Peter Kawoya

Peter Kawoya Team Doctor: Winnie Nanteza

Winnie Nanteza Treasurer: Kassim Musinguzi

Kassim Musinguzi Ambassador: Johas Tusiime

