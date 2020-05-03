Over thirty (30) coaches have expressed interest in the vacant job of the Kabula head coach position.
The position was advertised to seek for a suitable tactician who will handle the team in the 2020 Masaza Football Cup tournament.
Among those who applied are four former Uganda Cranes internationals; Joseph Nestroy Kizito, Dan Obote, David Yiga and Joseph Harold Mutyaba.
Former Entebbe Young, Busiro and KKL coach Richard Tamale Kiwanuka Pinto also applied for the job.
The list also includes a Nigerian national, Felix Ifeanyi Nsosu among other applicants.
Others are; Jessy Lukoki, Andrew Ssali, Frank Mulindwa, Swaibu Kamisi, Brian Mujuni, Noel Etyang, Paddy Kakande, Josh Tamale, Swaleh Kamya, Michael Kalyesubula, Imran Musisi, Patrick Mikam, Asuman Galiwango, Raymmid Muhammed Kisekka, Ken Rogers Tezigwa, Felix Ifeanyi Nsosu, Denis Kiyimba Mulangira, John Ongodia, Ronald Wamala, Smart Wasswa, Muhammed Ssenfuma, Robert Kafeero, Ali Tabuley, George William Ssengasi and Fred Kasekeela.
Kawowo Sports has established that new coach will be confirmed by Monday, 4th May 2020.
Several Masaza teams have already confirmed their head coaches.
Gomba has Ibrahim Kirya, Simon “Dunga” Ddungu is at Mawogola, Simon Peter Mugerwa at Bulemeezi, Noah Mugerwa (Buluri), Ifan Ikoba (Buvuma), among others.
The tournament is sponsored by Airtel Uganda and it is ear marked to kick off in June 2020.
Previous Masaza Cup winners:
- 2019: Bulemeezi
- 2018: Ssingo
- 2017: Gomba
- 2016: Buddu
- 2015: Ssingo
- 2014: Gomba
- 2013: Mawokota
- 2012: Bulemeezi
- 2011: Buluri
- 2010: Not Held
- 2009: Gomba
- 2008: Kyadondo
- 2007: Mawokota
- 2006: Kooki
- 2005: Mawokota
- 2004: Gomba