Over thirty (30) coaches have expressed interest in the vacant job of the Kabula head coach position.

The position was advertised to seek for a suitable tactician who will handle the team in the 2020 Masaza Football Cup tournament.

Among those who applied are four former Uganda Cranes internationals; Joseph Nestroy Kizito, Dan Obote, David Yiga and Joseph Harold Mutyaba.

Joseph Mutyaba (Right) on the Lweza bench last season. Credit: File Photo

Former Entebbe Young, Busiro and KKL coach Richard Tamale Kiwanuka Pinto also applied for the job.

Richard Tamale Kiwanuka Pinto

The list also includes a Nigerian national, Felix Ifeanyi Nsosu among other applicants.

Others are; Jessy Lukoki, Andrew Ssali, Frank Mulindwa, Swaibu Kamisi, Brian Mujuni, Noel Etyang, Paddy Kakande, Josh Tamale, Swaleh Kamya, Michael Kalyesubula, Imran Musisi, Patrick Mikam, Asuman Galiwango, Raymmid Muhammed Kisekka, Ken Rogers Tezigwa, Felix Ifeanyi Nsosu, Denis Kiyimba Mulangira, John Ongodia, Ronald Wamala, Smart Wasswa, Muhammed Ssenfuma, Robert Kafeero, Ali Tabuley, George William Ssengasi and Fred Kasekeela.

Jessy Lukoki

Kawowo Sports has established that new coach will be confirmed by Monday, 4th May 2020.

Several Masaza teams have already confirmed their head coaches.

Gomba has Ibrahim Kirya, Simon “Dunga” Ddungu is at Mawogola, Simon Peter Mugerwa at Bulemeezi, Noah Mugerwa (Buluri), Ifan Ikoba (Buvuma), among others.

The tournament is sponsored by Airtel Uganda and it is ear marked to kick off in June 2020.

Full List of applicants:

Jessy Lukoki

Richard Tamale

Joseph Nestroy Kizito

Andrew Ssali

Frank Mulindwa

Swaibu Kamisi

Brian Mujuni

Noel Etyang

Paddy Kakande

Josh Tamale

Swaleh Kamya

Michael Kalyesubula

Dan Obote

Imran Musisi

Patrick Mikam

Asuman Galiwango

Raymmid Muhammed Kisekka

Joseph Harold Mutyaba

Ken Rogers Tezigwa

Felix Ifeanyi Nsosu

Denis Kiyimba Mulangira

John Ongodia

David Yiga

Ronald Wamala

Smart Wasswa

Muhammed Ssenfuma

Robert Kafeero

Ali Tabuley

George William Ssengasi

Fred Kasekeela

Previous Masaza Cup winners: