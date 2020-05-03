Ugandan rugby sensation Philip Wokorach has revealed he is targeting French top flight rugby following a successful debut season with French side Bourges XV in the fifth tier.
The outfit completed the season, unbeaten and earned progression to the fourth tier – Fédérale 2.
Speaking to Scrummage, Wokorach talked up his goal of playing in the French top flight, just three tiers away.
“Top-flight rugby is my target. This means helping my team achieve its targets by doing what is expected of me by the coaches. We achieved step one which is a promotion to league/federal 2. So one by one makes a bundle we shall get there,” he said.
The former Heathens and Kabras Sugar fullback signed a one-year contract with Bourges XV last year and had his debut against Uzerche.
Bourges XV scored four tries and converted twice in that match to win 27-7.
Philip Wokorach
Uganda’s RUGBY SENSATION
Current Club: French third division rugby club Bourges XV
National Team: Uganda’s Rugby 7s and 15s
D.O.B: December 31, 1993, Nakawa
Rugby Journey: Started playing Rugby Nakawa near Kyadondo Rugby Club. Featured in the totos rugby event that turned into tag rugby around 2002. Played for Kyadondo Balenzi team (had tours in England). Played for Stallions formerly Saracens, Buffaloes, Heathens before moving to Kenya to play for Kabras Sugar.