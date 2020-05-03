Ugandan rugby sensation Philip Wokorach has revealed he is targeting French top flight rugby following a successful debut season with French side Bourges XV in the fifth tier.

The outfit completed the season, unbeaten and earned progression to the fourth tier – Fédérale 2.

Philip Wokorach Credit: Kawowo Sports | MATIAS MATUS ACEBO

Speaking to Scrummage, Wokorach talked up his goal of playing in the French top flight, just three tiers away.

“Top-flight rugby is my target. This means helping my team achieve its targets by doing what is expected of me by the coaches. We achieved step one which is a promotion to league/federal 2. So one by one makes a bundle we shall get there,” he said.

The former Heathens and Kabras Sugar fullback signed a one-year contract with Bourges XV last year and had his debut against Uzerche.

Philip Wokorach (R) in action for Division 5 side, Bourges XV. Credit: Bourges XV

Bourges XV scored four tries and converted twice in that match to win 27-7.