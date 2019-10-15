Ugandan rugby sensation Philip Wokorach debuted at French Rugby side Bourges XV after joining them nearly two weeks ago.

Bourges XV Philip Wokorach (M) in action for Division 5 side, Bourges XV.

Wokorach featured in their 27-7 win over Uzerche as they remained joint-top with Causse Vezere.

Bourges scored four tries and converted twice to make four wins in four games played so far.

Wokorach signed a one-year contract with the side that plays in the Fédérale 3 – the fifth tier of French rugby. Winners of this division progress to Fédérale 2.

After his debut, Wokorach was thankful for the opportunity.