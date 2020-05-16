The long awaited redevelopment process of the StarTimes Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala (Home of KCCA FC) will commence in August 2020 at a total cost of Shs 10 billion over three years.

The revelation was made by the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club chairperson Martin Ssekajja on Friday, 15th May 2020.

KCCA FC has already approved the plans and some other paperwork will be finished in two weeks’ time. After this, we shall advertise the project in the newspapers to secure the right contractors. We expect the construction and redevelopment to commence in three months’ time Martin Ssekajja, KCCA FC Chairman

Ssekajja’s remarks came when he was receiving food relief from Hon. Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Betty Amongi at Lugogo.

Shs 10 billion Budget:

Ssekajja noted that the total cost for the entire work will cost at least Shs 10 billion of which Shs 2.5 billion has been secured already.

“The club has already secured Shs 2.5 billion to start the construction project of but the projection of the full work will be over Shs. 10bn. I urge sponsors and Ugandan football fans to help the club in the process to come out, and we shall have a good account of the money collected” he appealed.

The aerial view at Star Times Stadium, Lugogo in 2017 Credit: Courtesy

The redevelopment will start from the VVIP side to the Platinum side and wind down with the Kirussia (general stands), dependent of how the money will flow.

Upon completion, Lugogo will be a 10,000 seater sport complex with flood lights, new dressing rooms and offices.

The time span projected is for three years, still determinant on how the money will be released from the financial coffers.

A section of fans watching a Police – Vipers game at Star Times Stadium, Lugogo from the Southern wing

Lugogo is the third artificial surfaced playing facility in Uganda after St Mary’s Kitende and the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

It was transformed from a natural surface to astro turf following a FIFA-FUFA partnership with the vast help of Kampala Capital City Authority.

The news of Lugogo’s redevelopment comes at a time management of Mandela National Stadium, Namboole confirmed that the over 35,000 seater facility will be soon redeveloped with the joint effort of the sports and works ministries to meet internationally recognized standards by CAF and FIFA.

The four urgent concerns of Mandela National Stadium are the playing surface, dressing rooms, media tribune and the floodlights.