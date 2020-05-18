Management of Gomba Ssaza Football Club has announced striker Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang as their first official signing for the 2020 Masaza Cup season.

Gomba Technical Director Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza made the announcement on Monday, 18th May 2020 after the lethal forward agreed to put pen to paper for a one year deal.

“We have signed Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang for a period of one year. He is a proven center forward whom we believe will deliver the goods home as Gomba Lions works for the record breaking 5th title” Kawooya disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Ogwang makes a return to Gomba Ssaza having duly served last season during the disastrous epoch where the Lions failed to progress past the group stages.

“I am happy to return to Gomba. Last season, I scored five goals. My target will be to double the figures. My main duty once on the field of play is to score goals. I will do exactly that” Ogwang hinted of his mission at hand this season.

The lanky fast paced forward is nicknamed Falcao after Colombian center forward Radamel Falcao García Zárate who is currently employed by Turkish Süper Lig club Galatasaray.

He was born 19 years ago to Sam Okiror and Grace Ikilai in Atutur village, Atutur sub-county in Kumi District.

Ogwang has previously played at Spartans 09 and Kampala Junior Team (KJT) in the Kampala Regional League and is currently a student at St Lawrence University.

Meanwhile, Kawooya alongside members of the Gomba technical team that has head coach Ibrahim Kirya, Denis Kizito and chairman Mansur Kabugo are reportedly closing on a number of players.

Gomba seeks for the unprecedented fifth title following success scripts in 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2017.

Airtel Uganda bankrolls this annual championship.

Details of Player:

Full Names: Isaac Ogwang

Nick Name: Falcao

Parents: Sam Okiror & Grace Ikilai

Place of Birth: Atutur, Kumi District

Height: 5.8 Feet

Age: 19

Strong foot: Right

Key attributes: Pace, heading and shooting

Previous Clubs: Spartan 09, Kampala Junior Team (KJT)

*Currently at St Lawrence University