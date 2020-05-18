Gomba Ssaza Football Club has signed left back Ben Nambokho on a year old deal.

The 20 year old Islamic University In Uganda (IUIU) student of Records Management inked the dotted lines on the employment contract for the record four time Masaza Cup champions.

“I am glad to have signed for Gomba Ssaza because of the prestige that comes with playing with such a team as well as the overwhelming ambition to win the trophy” Nambokho disclosed to Kawowo Sports from his Mbale base in Eastern Uganda.

Nambokho was part of the IUIU that finished as runners up at the 2019 Inter-University games hosted by the University of Kisubi (UNIK).

He thus becomes the second official signing for Gomba following the capture of striker Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang earlier on Monday, 18 May 2020.

Nambokho had been also trailed by Buluri and Buddu before Gomba swiftly reacted for his treasured signature.

He admires Austrian born utility player David Olatukunbo Alaba who features for German club Bayern Munich.

The kick-off for this championship is anticipated to take effect moments after the Government clears the worrying health situation caused by the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Profile:

Full Names: Ben Nambokho

Nick-Name: Alaba

Parents: Fred Mukwana (Deceased) & Beatrice Nabifo

Place of Birth & Residence: Mbale

Date of Birth: 9th May 1999

Playing positions: Left Back & Attack

Key weapons: Good defending, Diagonal passing & Excellent Ball DribblingEducation: Mbale Progressive (S1-S3), Blessed Sacrament Kimanya (S4), Mbale Progressive (A-Level), Islamic University In Uganda (1st Year student of Records Management)