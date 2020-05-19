After finishing third in the 2019/20 Scottish Premiership, Uganda Cranes Bevis Mugabi’s club Motherwell has made it to the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League qualifying round.

Bevis Mugabi

Motherwell finished the season with 30 games played and 46 points amassed after the SPFL ended the season.

The outfit finished just one point above Aberdeen with a goal difference of 3, one goal less than the fourth-placed rivals.

The 3rd-place finish means Motherwell have now been nominated as one of Scotland’s participants for the 2020/21 UEFA Europa League qualifying round.

They join Rangers who finished in second place after the Premiership was officially ended early on Monday on an average points per game basis.

Football at all levels in Scotland is still suspended until at least 10 June due to the Coronavirus outbreak.