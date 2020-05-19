Gomba Lions Football Club continues with the signing of top quality players in preparation for the 2020 Masaza Football Cup.

The latest to the family is stylish midfielder-cum-forward Titus “Tito” Ssematimba on a reportedly record breaking transfer fee.

“It is good to join the house of champions. I want my name to be added in history by joining the most successful team in the Masaza Cup. I am happy to be here” Ssematimba noted.

Titus “Tito” Ssematimba happily shows off the contract with Gomba Lions Football Club (Ssaza)

Last season, Ssematimba featured for rivals Buddu, finishing fourth after losing the third place play off to Kyadondo 2-1 at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole.

He thus becomes the third player officially signed by the four time Masaza Cup champions after striker Isaac “Falcao” Ogwang and Ben “Alaba” Nambokho.

Gomba Lions have won the championship in 2004, 2009, 2014 and lately 2017.

The 2020 Masaza Cup championship will kick off moments after Government lifts the lockdown that bars sports among other activities that attract gatherings.

Profile:

Full Names: Titus Ssematimba

Nick-Name: ‘Tito’

Date of Birth: 7th August 2002

Place of Birth: Nsambya Hospital, Kampala

Education: Golden Age Nursery School – Kibuye, Kyagwe Road Primary School, Yusuf Banaziyo Memorial Primary School, Najjanankumbi (), London College School (O & A Level), St Lawerence University (First year student of Industrial Art and Design)

Football Journey: Makindye Soccer Academy, Lungujja Galaxy, Black Star Football Club (Kampala Region)

Best Dish: Rice and Chicken

Role Models: Ibrahim Saddam Juma and Lionel Messi

Strong Foot: Right

Key weapons: Perfect ball control, quick feet, Excellent dribbling, passing & shooting