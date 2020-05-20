Feat dictates destiny in life many a time.

At most, a couple of decisions could overturn one’s life overnight for the good or worse.

When Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) decided to abruptly halt the football league business for the 2019/2020 season, the decision left a few parties overwhelmed.

Army side Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) are the direct beneficiaries of the decision, having being promoted to the Uganda Premier League.

This was confirmed by FUFA President Moses Magogo during a special press conference addressed on Wednesday, 20th May 2020 at the home of football in Uganda – Mengo, Kampala.

“At least one club (Nyamityobora Football Club) having played 12 out of 16 matches (75%) Article 18 (c) of the FCR is applied and the table standings adjusted accordingly.” Magogo quoted.

Consequently, UPDF Football Club (Rwenzori) and MYDA Football Club (Elgon) sportingly qualify for the 1st division season 2020/2021.

Play offs:

Four clubs will vie for the third promotional slot through the play-offs before the start of the 2020/2021 season.

These four clubs are Kitara, Kataka, Kiboga Young and Ndejje University.

Kitara will square up with Kataka as Kiboga Young shall face Ndejje University to determine the 3rd team that sportingly qualify to the 1st division season 2020/2021 shall be played before the kick-off of the season 2020/2021.

Relegation:

Kansai Plascon Football Club, New Villa Football Club, Dove Football Club (Rwenzori) and Saviours Football Club, Light Secondary School Football Club, Katwe United Football Club (Elgon) sportingly qualify for their respective regional leagues for the season 2020/2021.

Meanwhile, Vipers was named 2019/2020 Uganda Premier League Champions.