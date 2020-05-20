Vipers Sports Club offensive midfielder-cum-forward Abraham Ndugwa has come out to categorically laud the entire family for the collective effort en-route winning their fourth Uganda Premier League title.

The former Entebbe and Masavu creative play maker appreciated all the parties at play as the Venoms were declared champions, albeit in a boardroom way after the league could not be completed because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Abraham Ndugwa dribbles the ball against SC Viilla at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

“It’s an honor to win the league title” Ndugwa, a soft spoken player remarked from the Bugonga base in Entebbe.

“This is my second title after the pilsner super 8 and I am grateful for every opportunity given to me this season” he added.

Appreciation:

Ndugwa’s token of appreciation goes to management (administrative, technical and support staff), the players as well as the fans.

“To all the management at Vipers and the fans, I say well done. Not forgetting the players” the club shirt 10 player noted.

Abraham Ndugwa takes on Bright Stars’captain Enock Walusimbi. He scored in their 3-1 win at Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium

Vipers have now won the Uganda Premier League trophy on four different occasions in 2010, 2015, 2018 & lately 2020.

Besides the Uganda Cup success in 2016, the Venoms also clinched the FUFA Super Cup in 2015 and lately the Super 8 Cup in 2019.

For the record, Ndugwa scored the first and last goals for Vipers in the 2019/2020 season, the first coming against Bright Stars and the icing on the cake when Vipers humiliated Maroons 5-0 at the St Mary’s Stadium.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) applied Article 18, Section 1, Sub-section C & D of the FUFA Competition rules to declare Vipers as champions.

Where the league format due to circumstances of force majeure fails to be completed within the season, the league winner shall be determined as follows. c) Where at least one club has played more than 75% of the league games, the following formula shall be used by TOC (Terms of Conditions) to determine the league positions. d) Total number of points earned from the number of games played multiplied by the total number of games supposed to be played divided by the number of games played. Article 18, Section 1, Sub-section C & D of the FUFA Competition rules

Vipers celebrate their Super 8 triumph at the start of the 2019/2020 season

Maroons, Proline and Tooro United were consequently relegated.

Meanwhile, Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) and Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) got promoted from the FUFA Big League.

The third club to be promoted will be determined via a promotional play off from the quartet of Kitara, Kiboga Young, Kataka and Ndejje University.

Kitara will square up with Kataka as Kiboga Young shall face Ndejje University to determine the 3rd team that sportingly qualify to the 1st division season 2020/2021 shall be played before the kick-off of the season 2020/2021.

Vipers became the second club to win the league on a 75% declaration after KCCA in 1991 when the league was ended with three games to go and only four days to the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup which was hosted by Uganda in Kampala.