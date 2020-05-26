Former England International Robert “Rob Lee” Martin Lee, 54, has been appointed as the ambassador of Uganda football club, Tooro United FC.

Despite having been relegated to the second tier division (FUFA Big League), Tooro United is destined for fresh lease in management and administration after reportedly having been taken over by Pemba Sports Africa, owned by money mogul Jack Pemba.

“After discussing with my good friend Jack Pemba, I agreed to become the Tooro United Football Club ambassador and I will be visiting Africa shortly to meet the players and see the team. I am humbled” Lee noted in a video interview.

Robert Martin Lee during the glory days at NewCastle United Football Club

Pemba Sports Africa (PSA) has already embarked on the strategies to professionalize the club with recruitment of able personnel (administrative, first management, technical and players), infrastructural development as well as equipment with help of manufacturer Jako (playing kits, balls, training cones and others).

Sample of Tooro United FC’s home kit

About Robert Martin Lee:

Lee is a former English former professional footballer who played as a midfielder in the Premier League and Football League for Charlton Athletic, Newcastle United, Derby County, West Ham United, Oldham Athletic and lastly for Wycombe Wanderers before he retired in 2006.

He played for England between 1994 and 1998, scoring twice in 21 appearances.

Lee was called up for the first time for a friendly against the USA in September 1994 and scored on his début the following month against Romania.

He was in the squad for the 1998 World Cup under Glenn Hoddle and came on once as a substitute against Colombia.

Back to Tooro United, the club is set to play in the 2020/2021 FUFA Big League (second division) after being relegated from the top flight when the football season was abruptly brought to an end by the local football governing body FUFA under the Force Majeure condition accommodated in Article 18 of the FUFA competitions rules and regulations.

Tooro United FC away kit

By the time of the forced break-off, Tooro United was bottom placed on the 16 team log with 22 points off 25 matches.

Tooro United was originally known as Soana FC before changing identity.

Originally, this club was owned by Smart Obed who sold the majority shares to the Spelito Ssesanga family.

Later, it emerged that renowned marketer Alice Namatovu joined the frey, taking over the management of this club since December 2019.

Under the Pemba Sports Africa (PSA) management, the club’s number one objective will be targeting immediate promotion back to the Uganda Premier League for the 2021/2022 season.